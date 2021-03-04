Advertisement

DNR probes NW Indiana lake deaths of numerous ducks, geese

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Mar. 4, 2021
HAMMOND, Ind. - Indiana’s wildlife and environmental agencies are investigating the deaths of numerous ducks, geese and other waterfowl recently found dead around a northwestern Indiana lake.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources began receiving reports in mid-February of dead or dying waterfowl around the northern portion of Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the agency has received calls as recently as Wednesday about dead Canada geese, mallards, coots and other waterfowl.

The DNR and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are investigating the birds’ deaths.

A federal lab is performing tests to determine if they suffered any diseases or had chemicals in their system.

