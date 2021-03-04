Advertisement

Cody French hired as Niles High School head football coach

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School officially hired Cody French to be the team’s new head football coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

French had been an assistant under Josh Shattuck at Elkhart, Elkhart Central and Seymour High School for the past few seasons.

This will be French’s first head coaching gig, and he has a tall task. Niles has not finished above .500 since 2014.

French wants to build a product Niles will be proud of and to “beat Dowagiac.”

