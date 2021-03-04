Cody French hired as Niles High School head football coach

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School officially hired Cody French to be the team’s new head football coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

French had been an assistant under Josh Shattuck at Elkhart, Elkhart Central and Seymour High School for the past few seasons.

This will be French’s first head coaching gig, and he has a tall task. Niles has not finished above .500 since 2014.

I am EXTREMELY excited to announce that I have been named Head Football Coach at @NilesAthletics I am looking forward to this opportunity and getting to work with our staff and players to build a product that Niles can be proud of! #ODIN #BeatDowagiac pic.twitter.com/cH19oR8WOr — Coach French 🦁 (@CoachCodyFrench) March 3, 2021

French wants to build a product Niles will be proud of and to “beat Dowagiac.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.