Berrien County working on mass vaccination clinic

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Something big appears to be in the works in Berrien County.

The board of commissioners approved an agreement with Lake Michigan College to hold an expansive COVID vaccination clinic at the Mendel Center.

A Berrien County Health Department spokesperson says plans are being made to hold some larger scale mass vaccine clinics in the next few weeks.

Officials are also assessing their capacity to give out more vaccinations in a day.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.