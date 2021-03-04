Advertisement

Berrien County working on mass vaccination clinic

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Something big appears to be in the works in Berrien County.

The board of commissioners approved an agreement with Lake Michigan College to hold an expansive COVID vaccination clinic at the Mendel Center.

A Berrien County Health Department spokesperson says plans are being made to hold some larger scale mass vaccine clinics in the next few weeks.

Officials are also assessing their capacity to give out more vaccinations in a day.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
South Bend Brew Werks closes
A man faces misdemeanor drunk driving charges after an October crash that killed two Notre Dame...
Man faces drunk driving charges after crash that killed 2 Notre Dame students
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Indiana not prioritizing pregnant women for COVID vaccine
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan....
Hoosier teachers still only eligible for vaccine if they meet age requirements
ourshot.in.gov
Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccines available to those 50 and up