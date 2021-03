Beiger Elementary letter was part of class assignment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several viewers reached out to us upset about what looked like a new student tax at a Mishawaka elementary school.

Some parents say their child came home with this letter from Beiger Elementary, which references taxes that students would be required to pay, such as 25 cents per day for desk usage, and 25 cents per restroom visit.

However, after 16 News Now reached out to Mishawaka Schools, they say the letter was just part of a 5th grade class assignment on King Arthur and taxation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.