11 Notre Dame players invited to the NFL Combine
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The NFL announced 323 prospects who were invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
Due to the pandemic, the typical Combine held in Indianapolis will not take place. Instead, individual schools will hold Pro Days and there will be virtual meetings.
Notre Dame had 11 players invited to participate in the Combine, tied for second-most among schools.
Invites:
QB Ian Book
OL Aaron Banks
OL Liam Eichenberg
OL Robert Hainsey
OL Tommy Kraemer
WR Javon McKinley
WR BEN Skowronek
TE Tommy Tremble
DE Daelin Hayes
DE Ade Ogundeji
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Notre Dame has not announced the date of their Pro Day.
