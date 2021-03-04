11 Notre Dame players invited to the NFL Combine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The NFL announced 323 prospects who were invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic, the typical Combine held in Indianapolis will not take place. Instead, individual schools will hold Pro Days and there will be virtual meetings.

Notre Dame had 11 players invited to participate in the Combine, tied for second-most among schools.

Invites:

QB Ian Book

OL Aaron Banks

OL Liam Eichenberg

OL Robert Hainsey

OL Tommy Kraemer

WR Javon McKinley

WR BEN Skowronek

TE Tommy Tremble

DE Daelin Hayes

DE Ade Ogundeji

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Notre Dame has not announced the date of their Pro Day.

