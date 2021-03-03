What’s Good: Gibson Insurance donating more than $100,000 to LOGAN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Great LOGAN Nose-On is happening all March, but today’s What’s Good focuses on how one South Bend business worked all year to give back to LOGAN in a big way.

16 News Now tells us how Gibson Insurance is honoring one of their retiring employees and giving back to their community.

The Sara Smiles Campaign is all about giving back to the organization that made such an impact on Sara Sturtevant.

Gibson insurance is partnering with LOGAN to provide more opportunities for girls like Sara.

The Sara Smiles Campaign came together during 2020′s Great LOGAN Nose-On and quietly raised more than $100,000 for the LOGAN Center’s recreation activities.

“One of our long-time partners Bob Sturtevant was retiring as an employee here and we wanted to do something big to honor him and everything he’s done in the community and for us over the years. We just wouldn’t be what we are without him,” said Gibson Insurance President/ C.E.O Tim Leman.

They named the campaign after Bob’s daughter Sara who received services from the LOGAN Center.

For the past year they’ve shared their story on the LOGAN Center’s website where they also collected the donations.

“It’s a very impressive number and frankly we were surprised that Gibson was able to meet that number given the pandemic. I am assuming just like other companies all over the world that many people were working from home and many people were struggling financially, and yet the employees and vendors and families of Gibson came through and raised over $100,000 for LOGAN,” said LOGAN Chief Marketing Officer Christina Tembo.

Even though Bob is done working at Gibson, he still serves as one of LOGAN’s Board of Directors in retirement.

For the entire month of March, Gibson will light up their offices with green light to support LOGAN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.