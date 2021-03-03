Advertisement

Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 years for cap savings

Rudolph was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New...
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph. This ends his 10-season run with the team. The move creates a little more than $5 million in salary cap space. Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. The Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season. Rudolph was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Liston Street.
UPDATE: 2 wanted for questioning located by police in deadly South Bend shooting
Work is starting off Portage Road in the lot in front of the Wal-Mart.
South Bend getting new Chick-Fil-A
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Mark Warren Killed in Deadly Hit and Run
Deadly hit-and-run: “We suspect he didn’t see it or hear it.”

Latest News

This season, Westbeld averaged 14.9 points per game, which is the best among ACC freshman.
Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Year, first team All-ACC
Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Year, first team All-ACC
Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Year, first team All-ACC
Kelly says looking back he can say there was a vibrant young man who passed through the...
Brian Kelly recaps the specific moment he knew Louis Nix III was special
Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football...
Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy’s staff