South Bend firefighter challenges department after not being promoted

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend firefighter is challenging the department after not being promoted to the ranks of captain.

On Wednesday, a Board of Safety special meeting was held to hear the case of Michael Willamowski, the firefighter in question.

Williamowski, who was formerly put on captain in-special assignment, did not receive the promotion to captain after his attorney claims he followed proper procedures and that his opportunity to become captain was sabotaged.

“My client assignment was effectively although I cannot say if it was intentional or not but was effectively sabotaged. The Labor-Management Committee has establish procedures which were not followed in this case,” Williamowski’s attouney stated.

However, the department says they disagree and say it is in their judgement that Williamowski was not the right fit when the decision was made that he would not be promoted.

“We are here because Chief Buchanan and his leadership team that firefighter Williamowski did not meet the standards that are necessary to achieve the leadership role in Chief Buchanan’s fire department,” counsel stated.

The hearing did not conclude with a result as other witnesses are expected to be testified. A date to continue hearing the case has not been officially determined. Stick with 16 News Now as we bring you the latest updates regarding this developing story.

