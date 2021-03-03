Advertisement

South Bend Cubs hosting March Madness watch party

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before baseball begins in the spring, the madness of college basketball is heating up in March.

With that, the South Bend Cubs are hosting a “VIP basketball watch party” on Friday, March 19 for March Madness inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field.

You’ll be able to watch all the basketball action on 12 flat-screen TVs in a climate-controlled environment.

An all-you-can-eat buffet is also included.

Tickets are $20 and they can be purchased at the box office. Seating is limited.

