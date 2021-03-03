Restaurant Week continues in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The first ever Restaurant Week continues in downtown Niles.

You can find some amazing deals on delicious meals at 19 different restaurants.

Plus, you’ll be entered to win a $20 restaurant gift card when you post a picture of your food using the hashtag #eatdrinkniles.

“Niles has a lot to offer and you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a good time,” said Jim Morris, owner of Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe.

“It’s important, you know, that people come out and support us because that’s the only way we can continue going forward,” said Desyree Alberganit, owner of Gabrizio Italian Café & Bakery.

Niles Restaurant Week ends on Sunday, March 7th.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.