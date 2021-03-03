Notre Dame knows NCAA Tournament bid is at stake heading into ACC Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

As of Wednesday, the Irish are still the “last team in,” according to ESPN’s bracketology.

Irish head coach Niele Ivey does not know if the Irish have already solidified themselves in the big dance or if they need to win a couple of games in the ACC Tournament to really make their case.

While the Irish hope to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, right now Notre Dame is playing with tunnel vision - taking it one game at a time.

“I’ve been a player,” Ivey said. “I’ve been an assistant coach. I understand the pressure. I know what that feels like. For me in Year 1, that’s not what I want to feel. Like I said, I want to get better and I want to take advantage of this opportunity. I am 1000 percent aware. We’ve had multiple discussions. I’ve addressed the team as this is an opportunity to make a push for ourselves. They know the magnitude of this moment, this ACC tournament and where we are.”

Notre Dame will play Clemson at 8:30 PM Thursday night on Marquee Sports Network.

The Tigers handed the Irish a 23-point loss back on December 20.

