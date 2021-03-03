More sunshine with a milder afternoon, Chilly Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with wakeup temperatures in the middle 30s. Clear skies and a breeze out of the southwest for much of the day will allow us to warm into the middle 40s by the afternoon. The breeze will gradually shift from southwest to northwest through the afternoon. A few high clouds are possible later in the day, otherwise its sunglasses weather! High of 46.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold late under clear skies. The northerly breeze will cool things into the middle 20s. Low of 26.

THURSDAY: Wall to wall sunshine for Thursday with a cool breeze coming out of the North. This will keep things cool with highs struggling to reach the 40s. High of 39.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a lighter breeze allows temperatures to drop again, this time into the lower 20s with some locations possibly falling into the upper teens. Low of 21.

LONGE RANGE: Heading into Friday more sunshine than clouds, that pattern continues through the weekend. Temperatures in the low 40s with winds shifting out of the southwest by Sunday. This will begin a warming trend which will take us all the way to near 60 degrees by Tuesday. Then beginning Tuesday night next week, rain chances will increase as a system will likely track just to the North of Michiana. Some much-needed rain for some of the farm fields as we get closer to planting season.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 2ND 2021

Tuesday’s High: 40

Tuesday’s Low: 15

Precipitation: 0.00″

