Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low nine points for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row and five of six.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry had 18 of his 22 points in the second half, leading Michigan State to a 64-58 win over Indiana in a matchup of teams on the bubble to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans broke a ninth-place tie in the conference with the Hoosiers. Michigan State’s Joshua Langford scored 13 points for a team that has won four of its last five games. Indiana’s Rob Phinisee scored 16 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low nine points for the Hoosiers, who have lost four in a row and five of six.

