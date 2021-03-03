Advertisement

Michigan reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,536 more cases Wednesday

There have been 15,563 deaths and 591,753 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,563 deaths and 591,753 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,536 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 15,563 deaths and 591,753 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 24* more coronavirus deaths and 1,067 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 1,569* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

Friday: 48* more coronavirus deaths and 1,388 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced includes 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 217 (+0) deaths and 11,612 (+29) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 63 (+0) deaths and 4,040 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 (+0) deaths and 4,717 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
South Bend Brew Werks closes
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Experts warn of a potential COVID-19 surge while several governors are loosening restrictions.
COVID-19 surge feared as restrictions roll back
Statewide, 731 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 786 more cases Wednesday
ourshot.in.gov
Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccines available to those 50 and up