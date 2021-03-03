Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend native Kevin McCombs, 34, devoted his life to helping others.

Sunday morning, McCombs died in a car crash in Benton County, Indiana.

For an unknown reason, his vehicle ran off the road, struck a utility pole and came to stop in a field.

First responders reportedly pulled McCombs from his vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he died on scene.

McCombs served as the Boswell Town Marshal, but was off-duty at the time of the crash.

“Very tragic and unfortunate,” said Battalion Chief of Penn Township Fire Department, Al “Buddy” Kirsits.

His love for public safety started right here in South Bend.

Kirsits first met McCombs at Holy Cross Grade School. He says McCombs was interested in public safety at a young age.

“You meet a lot of kids who are impressed by fire trucks and sirens and stuff, but Kevin took a keen interest...more of the helping people nature,” Kirsits said.

McCombs hung out with firefighters at the old station two building.

“Some of his photographs and videos we used in training and was able to pass those on to arson investigators. He was one of the crew when he was here with us. Just a very helpful kid, but you just knew the way he acted that he was going to go far with what he did,” Kirsits said.

While at Saint Joseph High School, McCombs participated in the Clay Fire Academy.

He went on to Purdue University and eventually joined a fire department, became an EMT and a paramedic.

“He thought outside the box logistically. He always had everything in order and whatever he did, he did a great job,” Kirsits said.

...McCombs eventually became a police officer.

“But I told Kevin how proud I was that he became a police officer because he was the kind of person that you would want as a police officer,” Kirsits said.

