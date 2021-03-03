Advertisement

Medical Moment: Bariatric surgery lowers COVID complications

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health experts credit bariatric weight loss surgery with reducing diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease among patients.

But could it play a part in reducing COVID-19?

More details in today’s Medical Moment.

For months, health experts have cautioned that obese patients are more likely to need ventilation if they get COVID.

And sadly, experts say they’re 50 percent more likely to die from the virus.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers say prior bariatric surgery may reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

If the results are confirmed by future studies, doctors can add this to the list of health benefits of bariatric surgery.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter
SW Michigan Humane Society temporarily shuts down after nearly entire staff resign
South Bend Brew Werks closes
Community remembering South Bend native after car crash
Michiana Community Remembers Kevin McCombs
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder air coming in...
Catholic leaders say Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises moral questions.
U.S. Catholic bishops: Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises moral questions
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Notre Dame honors lives lost to COVID-19
Notre Dame honors lives lost to COVID-19
Elkhart woman raising awareness about animal abuse
Elkhart woman raising awareness about animal abuse