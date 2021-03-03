Medical Moment: Bariatric surgery lowers COVID complications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health experts credit bariatric weight loss surgery with reducing diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease among patients.

But could it play a part in reducing COVID-19?

More details in today’s Medical Moment.

For months, health experts have cautioned that obese patients are more likely to need ventilation if they get COVID.

And sadly, experts say they’re 50 percent more likely to die from the virus.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers say prior bariatric surgery may reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

If the results are confirmed by future studies, doctors can add this to the list of health benefits of bariatric surgery.

