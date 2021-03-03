Advertisement

Intense No. 4 Illinois makes statement, drubs No. 2 Michigan

Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53. Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12. Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan.

