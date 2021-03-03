Indiana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 786 more cases Wednesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 786 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 731 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,200 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 663,511 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases were reported. 765 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases were reported. 763 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,096 (+64) cases and 513 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,423 (+24) cases and 417 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,790 (+12) cases and 197 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,574 (+7) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,432 (+6) cases and 105 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,412 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,884 (+3) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,793 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,067 (+1) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

