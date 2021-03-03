Advertisement

Indiana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 786 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 731 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 786 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 12,200 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 663,511 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases were reported. 765 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases were reported. 763 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,096 (+64) cases and 513 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,423 (+24) cases and 417 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,790 (+12) cases and 197 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,574 (+7) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,432 (+6) cases and 105 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,412 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,884 (+3) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,793 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,067 (+1) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

