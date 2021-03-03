Indiana not prioritizing pregnant women for COVID vaccine

Ind. (WNDU) - Eight states are not following the CDC’S recommendation to prioritize pregnant women over the general population for the COVID vaccine, and Indiana is one of them.

Doctors say all pregnant women are at a greater risk of complications if exposed to the virus, and should be vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible, no matter how far along they are in their pregnancies.

As other states move forward with plans to add pregnant women to their lists, Pfizer started a clinical trial to supplement the lack of data about pregnancy and the vaccines.

