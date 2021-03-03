Hoosier teachers still only eligible for vaccine if they meet age requirements

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re seeing encouraging trends out of in Indiana as vaccination efforts continue But a big question remains-- when will teachers in Indiana be eligible? Well the answer is soon but the older the teacher is, the sooner it will be.

President Biden announced a new program that will work with pharmacies around the country to get every American educator at least one vaccination by the end of this month.

This means some Hoosier teachers will be able to be vaccinated at pharmacies under the federal program. But the state program itself will continue to vaccinate Hoosiers in what health officials call a methodical way, meaning based on age.

With the drop in age eligibility to 50 and any Indiana teacher over 50 is eligible to be vaccinated right now through the state or federal system.

Then once more vaccines are available, Hoosiers 40 and older will be eligible. The state says will make more than 50 percent of Indiana’s teachers eligible for a vaccine.

Several surrounding states have put teachers on the priority list, including Michigan.

The Berrien County Health Department has vaccinated more than 2,500 educators and school staff so far.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.