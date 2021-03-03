Advertisement

Coloma Elementary students pie gym teacher after successful fundraiser

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Coloma Elementary School had some fun this morning.

After successful fundraising efforts during the “Kids Heart Challenge” students got to pie their gym teacher in the face.

The Jump Rope Challenge is an American Heart Association fundraiser that encourages kids to move and raise life-saving donations.

During the month of February, it was all about jump ropes—where the younger students learned the basics and the older ones practiced double Dutch.

They also had the opportunity to sign up for different health challenges, like drinking more water.

“I think it gives the students an opportunity to just do good. These are opportunities when we raise money and do our best to help the American Heart Association, they in turn are able to help children and sometimes adults that have problems with their hearts,” says Patrick Veine, P.E. teacher at Coloma Elementary.

The key of the program was to build cardiovascular endurance and a lifelong appreciation for living a healthy lifestyle.

