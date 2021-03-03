Advertisement

Colder air coming in...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THREE MORE DAYS OF SUNSHINE!?! We’ve just finished 3 straight days of sun, so it’s hard to believe that we have at least 3 more coming. Very unusual pattern for this time of the year. Despite the sun, it’ll be colder Thursday through Saturday. Then a big warm up by Tuesday. After that, some storm systems bring chances for rain showers later next week, which could mix with snow next Friday night into Saturday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and turning colder. Low: 26, Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Tons of sunshine and staying chilly. High: 39, Wind: N 7-14

Thursday night: Clear and even colder. Low: 21

Friday: Sunny and chilly again. High: 39

