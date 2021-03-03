Advertisement

Chicago man arrested, charged with inciting summer looting

Kajal Dalal walks through her family's food and liquor store Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after it...
Kajal Dalal walks through her family's food and liquor store Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after it was vandalized in downtown Chicago. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man is facing a federal charge of inciting a riot after he allegedly went online last August to urge other to take part in the widespread vandalism of stores and others businesses.

Twenty-two-year-old James Massey appeared in a court hearing via telephone on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Massey sent several messages on Aug. 9 in which he implored others to wear ski masks, gloves and bring tools they would need to take part in the looting.

Hundreds of people descended on the downtown area, where they smashed their way into scores of businesses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

