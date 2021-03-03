Blue Jackets top Red Wings 4-1, snap five-game losing streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus scored three second-period goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most dominating game in weeks. The state loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans. It was the first time the Blue Jackets have played a home game with spectators since March 1, 2020.

