Advertisement

Blue Jackets top Red Wings 4-1, snap five-game losing streak

Columbus scored three second-period goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus scored three second-period goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most dominating game in weeks. The state loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans. It was the first time the Blue Jackets have played a home game with spectators since March 1, 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Liston Street.
UPDATE: 2 wanted for questioning located by police in deadly South Bend shooting
Work is starting off Portage Road in the lot in front of the Wal-Mart.
South Bend getting new Chick-Fil-A
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Mark Warren Killed in Deadly Hit and Run
Deadly hit-and-run: “We suspect he didn’t see it or hear it.”

Latest News

Intense No. 4 Illinois makes statement, drubs No. 2 Michigan
Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New...
Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 years for cap savings
This season, Westbeld averaged 14.9 points per game, which is the best among ACC freshman.
Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Year, first team All-ACC