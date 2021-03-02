Advertisement

Woman arrested in LaPorte County stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is arrested after a stabbing last weekend in LaPorte County.

It happened just before 3:45 Sunday morning at a home in the 6800 block of Bleck Road.

Police found a 27-year-old man outside, covered in blood.

He was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown.

A woman inside the home, 29-year-old McKenzie Logan of Michigan City, was also taken to the hospital.

This week, probable cause was found for Logan’s arrest.

She’s currently being held in the LaPorte County Jail.

