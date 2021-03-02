Advertisement

St. Vincent de Paul expands pantry hours

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Vincent de Paul in South Bend is expanding its pantry hours to help those in need.

You can now visit the pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for food as well as clothing certificates, just bring a photo ID and proof of address.

Those at St. Vincent de Paul say they’ve seen more food requests this past year than ever before, and being able to get back to their normal hours will help them better serve the community.

“Our mission as an organization really is to get to know people and get to know all of their needs, and it’s hard to do that in a setting when you’re outside. So when people can come in, sit down for a few minutes and talk to us, we really have the opportunity to dig into their situation and see if they need additional help,” Executive Director Anne Watson said.

St. Vincent de Paul also offers several financial assistance programs.

For more information about the services they offer, click here.

