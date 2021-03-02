Advertisement

St. Joseph County Public Library offers free programs, COVID-19 vaccine assistance

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday is National Read Across America Day, and 16 Morning News Now stopped by the St. Joseph County Public Library to learn about some free programs and resources available to the community.

While the library is open for browsing, guests can still take advantage of curbside pick-up.

The library is also offering book bundles, with hand-picked books grouped together by topics.

For those looking for information on the COVID-19 vaccine, or help registering for it, the library offers assistance.

“It can be a very daunting process and sometimes it takes a long time,” said Jennifer Henecke, chief engagement officer. “So, it’s just nice to have someone that is there with you throughout the process. And we also have Spanish language help available if you call the Western branch.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine assistance, or other programs being offered at the St. Joseph County Public Library, call (574) 282-4646 or click here.

