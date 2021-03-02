Advertisement

South Bend school board approves in-person learning transition plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend school board approved a transition plan to have students from secondary schools return for in-person learning Monday night.

March 15 to March 19, students in 8th through 12th grade from Edison, Jefferson, Riley, and Adams would go to school four days a week, with Wednesday being an e-learning day.

Then from march 22 to the 26, students in 8th through 12th grade, from the entire district, plus 6th through 12th grade from Edison, Jefferson, Riley and Adams, would go to school four days a week, with Wednesday still being an e-learning day.

On March 29, the school board will vote to have four days a week of school for students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, which, if approved, would begin April 12.

Of course, students who want to continue doing e-learning only may do so for the remainder of the school year.

