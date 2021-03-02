More sunshine at times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE AT TIMES THROUGH THE WEEKEND! An amazing stretch of weather for early March...at least some sunshine every single day through the weekend and into early next week. Some days will feature lots of sunshine again. We do have a storm system coming later next week with some rain showers. As for temperatures, we’ll start to warm up a bit on Wednesday, then turn colder again for 3 days, before soaring toward 60 next Tuesday...

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy and not as cold. Low: 30, Wind: SW 8-16

Wednesday: Sunshine early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 46, Wind: Becoming NW 5-10

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low: 26

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and remaining chilly. High: 39

