Michigan reports 24* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,067 more cases Tuesday

There have been 15,558 deaths and 590,217 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,558 deaths and 590,217 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 24* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,067 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 1,569* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

Friday: 48* more coronavirus deaths and 1,388 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced includes 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,245 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 217 (+0) deaths and 11,583 (+32) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 63 (+0) deaths and 4,030 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 86 (+1) deaths and 4,702 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

