Michigan City cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade

(WOWT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Mainstreet Association has decided not to host the St. Patrick’s Parade in 2021 due to current State and County COIVD-19 regulations.

The association says with the current regulations, “it would be impossible to hold the event to the standard our community has come to expect.”

Read the full statement below:

Michigan City, IN - Monday, March 1 - Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID 19, the Michigan City Mainstreet Association (MCMA) has decided not to host the St. Patrick’s Parade in 2021. With current State and County regulations, it would be impossible to hold the event to the standard our community has come to expect. This is a difficult decision, but our primary concern is for the health and safety of our volunteers, members, and community. We thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you in 2022.

For more information on Michigan City Mainstreet Association events, grants, and UAD improvement projects, visit www.uptownartsdistrict.com.

