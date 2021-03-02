Advertisement

Medical Moment: Testing tech for older diabetics

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Type One diabetes is increasing worldwide, with the number of seniors managing the disease long-term also on the rise.

In today’s Medical Moment, how new tech could help older diabetics.

People with Type One diabetes are at risk for a dangerous drop in blood sugar that can cause confusion, seizures or loss of consciousness.

Monitoring blood sugar levels usually requires a finger prick several times a day.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers want to know if older adults will adopt new technology designed to improve blood sugar control.

CGM’S have been used by patients for the past decade, but they’re not all covered by Medicare.

A proposed federal rule may soon allow people with diabetes more choice in the type of technology they’re able to use.

