Maddy Westbeld named ACC Rookie of the Year, first team All-ACC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in January, Irish head coach Niele Ivey said that freshman forward Maddy Westbeld will become one of the best players to ever come through the Notre Dame women’s basketball program.

Westbeld is already leaving her legacy. On Tuesday, she was named first team all ACC and the ACC Rookie of the Year.

“So deserving,” Ivey said. “From the moment she stepped on this campus, I felt like she was one of the best players in the ACC. I knew she was going to be. It’s really awesome to see her get acknowledged for the work she’s put in.”

This season, Westbeld averaged 14.9 points per game, which is the best among ACC freshman.

She also finds herself near the top of the Notre Dame record books. Her freshman scoring average ranks third in Irish history behind Shari Matvey and Beth Morgan-Cunningham.

On top of that, Westbeld is the only freshman of the country to average at least 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Westbeld is the second Notre Dame women’s basketball player to be named the ACC Rookie of the Year, joining Brianna Turner who brought home the honor in 2015.

Westbeld says she is honored to be named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

“It is such a blessing,” Westbeld said. “I don’t know it’s kind of indescribable. Literally, none of this would have happened without God blessing me with the opportunity to play the game that I love. For my teammates and coaches to instill the confidence in me and let me play in an atmosphere that I am capable of playing in.”

The work is only beginning for Westbeld and the Irish.

Right now, Notre Dame is on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament, and need to make some noise in the ACC Tournament to solidify a spot in the big dance.

Game 1 of the ACC Tournament is on Thursday against Clemson. Tip is at 8:30 PM on various regional sports networks.

