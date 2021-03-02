Lots of Sunshine and Breezy, but Remaining Chilly Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Starting off cold with wakeup temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will warm up gradually under full sunshine. Clear skies and breezy conditions during the afternoon heading up to a high of around 40. Winds could occasionally gust to 25 miles per hour.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold and remaining breezy. The clear skies will allow most of Michiana to again drop below the freezing mark. Low of 30.

WEDNESDAY: Another day with lots of sunshine. A few high clouds are possible especially in the afternoon. Winds calm from Tuesday as most of the area will warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon. High of 48.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds allow for temperatures to again head below the freezing mark. A low in the 20s is likely by early Thursday morning. Low of 26.

LONGE RANGE: Looking ahead, the quiet pattern continues through the weekend. We remain dry and slightly below average. Temperatures both Friday and Saturday will likely be in the low 40s with a northwest flow. Then we warm up into the second week of March. This surge of warmth comes with our next substantial chance of rain in Michiana. Most models are indicating the timeframe of Tuesday through Thursday of next week for rain.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 1st 2021

Monday’s High: 36

Monday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

