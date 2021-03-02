Advertisement

Korkmaz, Milton come off bench, spark 76ers rout of Indiana

Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz came off the bench to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 130-114 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds. Milton led the Sixers with 26 points and Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points.

