Indiana reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 582 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 582 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 765 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,192 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 662,750 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases were reported. 763 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 963 new cases were reported. 781 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,109 new cases were reported. 889 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,019 new cases were reported. 886 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,032 (+39) cases and 513 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,403 (+17) cases and 417 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,778 (+8) cases and 197 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,567 (+5) cases and 111 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,427 (+2) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,409 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,882 (+2) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,790 (+9) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,066 (+2) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

