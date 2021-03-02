Advertisement

Indiana high court splits over revealing execution drugs

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Correction faces paying more than $500,000 in legal fees in its unsuccessful fight to keep its execution drugs secret.

A 2-2 split among Indiana Supreme Court justices leaves in place a lower court ruling that ordered the prison agency to release the information.

The Supreme Court’s order issued last week also means the state must pay the legal fees of an anti-death penalty attorney who has been seeking information about Indiana’s lethal injection drugs for seven years.

Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher says the ruling leaves many unresolved issues that will likely end up back in court. 

