Former WNDU reporter Ollisteen ‘Steen’ Miles broke barriers in and out of newsrooms

Miles is a South Bend native who worked at WNDU as its first Black female radio-TV personality.
Daughters of former WNDU reporter talk about their mom's impact reporting and her uniqueness away from the newsroom.(Ollisteen family)
By Joshua Short
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is Women’s History Month and we’re launching a new series exclusively on Facebook Live on influential women from Michiana.

This morning during “Your Morning Boost,” our Joshua Short highlighted a pioneer you should know.

Ollisteen “Steen” Miles is a South Bend native who worked at WNDU as an on-air personality in the early 1970s.

In fact, she says she’s WNDU’s first Black female, radio-TV personality.

She began her career in radio on WNDU-AM as Steen King the Soul Queen. She later became a TV personality on a local show called Coffee Talk.

Josh caught up with her two daughters, Kellie and Heather, who shared some memories of their trailblazing mother, including during her time as a reporter in Atlanta.

Both talked about her reporting and an investigative piece impacting something you consume every day.

“This is my favorite story,” said Kellie Walker, one of Miles’ two daughters. “She was part of the reporting group in WNDU that they discovered there was spoiled milk in stores. So they did this whole investigative report on spoiled milk in stores, and it turned into becoming what’s called freshness dates, freshness dates on milk. And that is why we have expiration dates today.”

These are one of the many stories you can hear from both of them. You can see the full Facebook Live interview here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

