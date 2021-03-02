Decision delayed on Elkhart Community Schools referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council will delay its decision on whether to support the Elkhart Community Schools referendum.

Instead, the council assigned a resolution on the matter to the public health and safety committee.

If approved, this referendum would be active for the next 8 years and would seek an additional $122 million.

That money would go toward increasing employee pay, reducing health insurance costs for employees, and maintaining safe transportation for students.

The vote on the referendum is set for May 4th.

