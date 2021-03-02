County Metro Homicide searching for shooting suspects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Metro Homicide is looking for suspects involved in a deadly South Bend shooting last month.

Take a look at these photos.

These people are believed to have been involved in the murder of 20-year-old Eugene Scott.

Scott was shot in an alley between North Brookfield and College streets on February 20.

When officers arrived, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and found Scott with at least one gunshot wound.

If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.