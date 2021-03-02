County Metro Homicide searching for shooting suspects
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Metro Homicide is looking for suspects involved in a deadly South Bend shooting last month.
Take a look at these photos.
These people are believed to have been involved in the murder of 20-year-old Eugene Scott.
Scott was shot in an alley between North Brookfield and College streets on February 20.
When officers arrived, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and found Scott with at least one gunshot wound.
If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers.
