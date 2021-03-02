Advertisement

County Metro Homicide searching for shooting suspects

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Metro Homicide is looking for suspects involved in a deadly South Bend shooting last month.

Take a look at these photos.

These people are believed to have been involved in the murder of 20-year-old Eugene Scott.

Scott was shot in an alley between North Brookfield and College streets on February 20.

When officers arrived, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and found Scott with at least one gunshot wound.

If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Liston Street.
UPDATE: 2 wanted for questioning located by police in deadly South Bend shooting
Work is starting off Portage Road in the lot in front of the Wal-Mart.
South Bend getting new Chick-Fil-A
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Mark Warren Killed in Deadly Hit and Run
Deadly hit-and-run: “We suspect he didn’t see it or hear it.”
Officers are investigating after two teens were shot at a Quality Inn in Niles.
Officers investigating shooting at Niles hotel

Latest News

Statewide, 765 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 582 more cases Tuesday
Indiana high court splits over revealing execution drugs
Coronavirus in Michigan
Whitmer: Michigan will loosen capacity limits for businesses
County Metro Homicide searching for shooting suspects
County Metro Homicide searching for shooting suspects