Brian Kelly recaps the specific moment he knew Louis Nix III was special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, former Notre Dame football star Louis Nix III was pronounced dead after his car was found in a pond outside his apartment complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Several of Big Lou’s former teammates and coaches have posted on social media to talk about how much Nix was loved.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly says he was devastated to hear the news that the world lost Nix way too early.

Kelly says looking back he can say there was a vibrant young man who passed through the hallways at Notre Dame.

Kelly says there was always a smile on Nix’s face, and, of course, Irish fans saw that grin when Big Lou donned the blue and gold on Saturday’s in the fall.

Nix was larger than life, and Kelly says there was a specific moment when he knew Nix would be great.

“I knew he was special when it was easy for him to cut up [former Notre Dame wide receiver] Michael Floyd,” Kelly said. “Cut up and I mean, joke with Michael Floyd. Mike was a veteran in the program, established. He could make Mike laugh. As a young guy coming in, he cut a lot of the tension in the program. When I got on board there was a big weight on Notre Dame’s shoulders relative to winning. Louis took a lot off of the shoulders of a lot of the players.”

WNDU reported back in December that Nix was shot in an attempted robbery at a gas station by his apartment complex in Jacksonville. Nix’s mother does not believe that incident is related to his death.

As of Monday, Police have not released any specific details when it comes to Irish Chocolate’s passing.

Nix was 29 years young.

