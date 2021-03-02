Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy’s staff

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy’s staff, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching. Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him. Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. The Bears also hired Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. He spent six years as a strength and conditioning assistant at Oklahoma State.

