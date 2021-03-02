Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

