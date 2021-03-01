Washington Panthers thank community for support

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Washington Panthers girls basketball season did not end the way they would have liked, but win or lose they made the entire city of South Bend proud.

The Pride of the West Side was felt throughout much of the city these past couple weeks..

So even in defeat, the Panthers walked around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday thanking the fans for their support.

To humble themselves and suck back those tears and be like you know we’re going to make one more walk and we’re going to face and look everybody in the eye and thank them, they didn’t have to feel shamed,” head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “They didn’t have to feel like they disappointed anyone or anything. They walked around here one more time and said thank you. For me, that builds character and that’s what we’ve always been about.. So I made them, I said ‘listen follow me around here. We’re going to walk half of this and thank everyone who came.’ They did it. They did it with their head up. So it was amazing for me. That moment was everything.”

Coach Reynolds says he feels like South Bend is dreaming again.

