Advertisement

Washington Panthers thank community for support

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Washington Panthers girls basketball season did not end the way they would have liked, but win or lose they made the entire city of South Bend proud.

The Pride of the West Side was felt throughout much of the city these past couple weeks..

So even in defeat, the Panthers walked around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday thanking the fans for their support.

To humble themselves and suck back those tears and be like you know we’re going to make one more walk and we’re going to face and look everybody in the eye and thank them, they didn’t have to feel shamed,” head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “They didn’t have to feel like they disappointed anyone or anything. They walked around here one more time and said thank you. For me, that builds character and that’s what we’ve always been about.. So I made them, I said ‘listen follow me around here. We’re going to walk half of this and thank everyone who came.’ They did it. They did it with their head up. So it was amazing for me. That moment was everything.”

Coach Reynolds says he feels like South Bend is dreaming again.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, they hope they provided a sense...
Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud
Potawatomi Zoo announces fundraising campaign; plans to add giraffes
Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes
Possible bad gas in Goshen at a Phillips 66.
Possible bad gas in Goshen causing costly car repairs

Latest News

The Washington Panthers girls basketball season did not end the way they would have liked, but...
Washington Panthers thank community for support
Knicks above .500 after 109-90 rout of Pistons
Kane scores 400th goal as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 7-2
Dana Evans and the sixth-ranked Louisville women took care of business quickly and wrapped up...
No. 6 Louisville women down Irish, win ACC regular season