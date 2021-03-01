Advertisement

South Bend getting new Chick-Fil-A

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is coming to South Bend.

Work is starting off Portage Road in the lot in front of the Wal-Mart.

Crews have demolished the building that used to be an Applebee’s so the new Chick-Fil-A can be built.

No word yet on a timetable for construction.

The other Chick-Fil-A in South Bend opened in 2007 along Ireland road.

