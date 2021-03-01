Officers investigating shooting at Niles hotel

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Officers are investigating after two teens were shot at a Quality Inn in Niles.

The call came around 10:20 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds on the third floor.

A 17-year-old girl had been shot in the hand, and an 18-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

Neither injury appeared to be life-threatening; both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to officials, a search of a hotel room on the third floor yielded a handgun believed to be involved in the shooting, as well as other evidence.

There have been no arrests at this time.

