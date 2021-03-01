Advertisement

Officers investigating shooting at Niles hotel

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Officers are investigating after two teens were shot at a Quality Inn in Niles.

The call came around 10:20 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds on the third floor.

A 17-year-old girl had been shot in the hand, and an 18-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

Neither injury appeared to be life-threatening; both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to officials, a search of a hotel room on the third floor yielded a handgun believed to be involved in the shooting, as well as other evidence.

There have been no arrests at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

