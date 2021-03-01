Advertisement

No. 6 Louisville women down Irish, win ACC regular season

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Dana Evans and the sixth-ranked Louisville women took care of business quickly and wrapped up their fourth straight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 78-61 victory at mistake-prone Notre Dame.

Evans, a senior point guard and the reigning ACC Player of the Year, scored 26 points and added five assists for coach Jeff Walz’s Cardinals, who had four other players in double figures.

The Cardinals forced the Irish into 25 turnovers, nine in the first quarter.

2/28/2021 5:08:24 PM (GMT -5:00)

