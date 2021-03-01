No. 6 Louisville women down Irish, win ACC regular season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Dana Evans and the sixth-ranked Louisville women took care of business quickly and wrapped up their fourth straight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 78-61 victory at mistake-prone Notre Dame.

Evans, a senior point guard and the reigning ACC Player of the Year, scored 26 points and added five assists for coach Jeff Walz’s Cardinals, who had four other players in double figures.

The Cardinals forced the Irish into 25 turnovers, nine in the first quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/28/2021 5:08:24 PM (GMT -5:00)