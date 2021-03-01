Advertisement

‘Niles Restaurant Week’ aims to help struggling local businesses

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first ever Niles Restaurant Week will take place the first week of March, beginning Monday, March 1 and continuing through Sunday, March 7.

“During the pandemic, our small businesses have been hit hard,” said Eileen Villanueva, Greater Niles Chamber. “We wanted to bring awareness to Niles. We have 18 different restaurants that have brought it all to share the love with the community.”

The restaurants will feature unique, limited time menus, specials, and events as part of this week long celebration of Niles local cuisine. “The response has been amazing,” Villanueva said. “They’re excited to ban together as a community and work together.”

Michigan still has limited dining but there are carry out options and even an outdoor eating space.

