Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties is urging the public to get back to work by attending some upcoming virtual hiring events.

It’s happening for those who are potentially interested in working at three different healthcare providers in the region.

They’re listed on your screen, along with the dates and times for the phone interviews.

If you would like to attend, you’re required to register your timeslot at miworks.org/virtualjobfairs.

Michigan Works hosting virtual hiring events

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.