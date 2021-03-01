Advertisement

Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,569* more cases Monday

There have been 15,534 deaths and 589,150 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,534 deaths and 589,150 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,569* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

There have been 15,534 deaths and 589,150 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 48* more coronavirus deaths and 1,388 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced includes 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,245 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 34* more coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 217 deaths and 11,551 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 63 deaths and 4,013 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 deaths and 4,687 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nix was 29 years old
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix III has died
Ernest Clark Jr. and Ernysia Clark
Shooting victim identified; 2 wanted for questioning
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
While the outcome was not what Washington wanted, or expected, they hope they provided a sense...
Washington girls basketball team falls in state championship, but gives South Bend a reason to be proud
Potawatomi Zoo announces fundraising campaign; plans to add giraffes
Potawatomi Zoo looks to add giraffes

Latest News

The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
Watch for vaccination sign-up scams
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
New COVID scam warning
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'