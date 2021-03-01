Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,569* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,569* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (03/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 27th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~784 per day.

There have been 15,534 deaths and 589,150 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 48* more coronavirus deaths and 1,388 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced includes 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,245 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 34* more coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 217 deaths and 11,551 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 63 deaths and 4,013 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 deaths and 4,687 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.